Why a major story in Australia isn’t being reported

A major story is happening that we can’t currently report.

A person was convicted of a crime, but the Victoria County Court in Australia has issued a “suppression order” prohibiting all media outlets available in Australia from reporting the person’s identity or the details of the case.

Most U.S.-based media outlets, including Crux, are in a bind: We are technically not bound by the order, but if we violate it, it would mean that access to our website in Australia could be blocked, and we could face contempt of court charges in Australia – putting members of our staff at risk if they have to travel to the country (which many of us do.)

This is why you may have seen the story reported on some blog sites, but not on the websites of major U.S. networks, newspapers, wire services, or on Crux.

The suppression order was issued to protect the integrity of a second trial the person in question is scheduled to undergo in March, meaning this very important story might not be able to be legally reported by news outlets available in Australia until next Spring.

Crux hopes this situation changes, and we are exploring our options.