 Gunmen attack Catholic church in Burkina Faso; 6 killed

Gunmen attack Catholic church in Burkina Faso; 6 killed

Gunmen attack Catholic church in Burkina Faso; 6 killed

Pope Francis welcomes President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kabore, left, on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. (Credit: L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP.)

Authorities say gunmen have attacked a Catholic church in Burkina Faso, killing a priest and five worshippers.

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Authorities say gunmen have attacked a Catholic church in Burkina Faso, killing a priest and five worshippers.

The attack on Sunday took place in Dablo, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital, Ouagadougou.

Urbain Kabore, a government spokesman for the West African country’s Sahel region, said the gunmen also set fire to a health center and destroyed all places serving alcohol.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attacks bore the hallmarks of Islamic extremists who are known to be active in the area. An attack on a Protestant church about two weeks ago left six people dead.

Burkina Faso has been increasingly destabilized by jihadists from across the border in Mali. Attacks have included the kidnapping of foreigners.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo
Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news. Support Us
Close