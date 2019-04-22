A look at sites hit by Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — The Easter Sunday bombings were Sri Lanka’s deadliest violence since the country’s civil war ended a decade ago. The nine blasts hit mainly churches and luxury hotels in Colombo, the capital. A look at the sites targeted:

Churches

St. Anthony’s Shrine is a Catholic church in the Kochchikade suburb of Colombo and is one of the country’s best-known churches. Its roots reach to the 18th century Dutch colonial period, when Catholicism was forbidden and priests held services in secret. Local beliefs say the church’s founder, disguised as a merchant, helped a seaside fishing community by praying to stop the sea from eroding their village. The church was later built near the site.

St. Sebastian’s Church: This Catholic church is in Negombo, a largely Catholic town north of Colombo. Built in the Gothic style, it was patterned on the Reims Cathedral in France and was completed in the 1940s.

Zion Church: This church is in the eastern coastal city of Batticaloa. It was founded in the 1970s.

Hotels

The Shangri-La Hotel: This towering, luxurious hotel is near Colombo’s main business district and is just a few steps from the sea. It has 500 guest rooms and suites and 41 serviced apartments.

The Kingsbury Colombo Hotel: This luxury hotel is in Colombo’s city center, a few minutes’ walk from the Shangri-La. It has 229 rooms.

The Cinnamon Grand Colombo hotel: This hotel is about a mile from the Kingsbury and near the sea in a bustling business district. It has 483 rooms and 18 suites.

Other sites

A guesthouse outside Colombo, where a military spokesman said two people were killed.

An overpass outside Colombo.

A suspected safehouse, where authorities said three police officers were killed when the house’s occupants detonated explosives to avoid arrest.