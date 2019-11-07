Indian bishop denies claims of misconduct, says accusers oppose reforms

NEW DELHI — A Catholic bishop in southern India has dismissed allegations of being a womanizer and fathering two children; he says the claims are a retaliatory response from priests opposed to his administrative reforms.

Ucanews.org reported that Bishop Kinnikadass William of Mysore told a news conference Nov. 5: “There is no truth in the allegations. A group (of priests) are behind it because of administrative reforms I introduced.”

The 54-year-old bishop spoke to the media after 37 of the 100 odd priests in the diocese wrote to the Vatican and its papal representative in India, plus other heads of church bodies in India.

The letter alleged that William has had sexual relationships with at least 10 women. He is the father to two children, ages 12 and 5, it said. The letter, also circulated in media, sought action against the bishop.

“If the allegations were true, I would not have been made a bishop,” William told media.

Born and raised in Mysore, he was a priest of the diocese until named its bishop in January 2017.

His detractors say he also has misappropriated diocesan funds.

The priests allege his 12-year-old son studies in “a highly expensive residential school affordable by the rich and the elite. The mother is unemployed.”

The boy’s Catholic mother was married to a Catholic man, and they have a child. But the marriage “is broken” after William, then a priest, impregnated her, the priests alleged.

They also accused the bishop of spending diocesan funds to build houses for his female partners and family members.

