 Austrian cardinal to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

Austrian cardinal to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

Austrian cardinal to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

Cardinal Christoph Schonborn of Vienna, pictured April 18, 2018, announced March 22 he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery in May and will be out of public view for several weeks. (Credit: CNS photo/Paul Haring.)

Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schonborn of Vienna announced he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery in May and will be out of public view for several weeks.

VIENNA — Austrian Cardinal Christoph Schonborn of Vienna announced he has prostate cancer, will undergo surgery in May and will be out of public view for several weeks.

“The public will survive, and I hope I will, too,” the cardinal said March 22 at a news conference concluding the spring meeting of the Austrian bishops’ conference.

Schonborn, 74, is president of the conference.

The cardinal told reporters that having prostate cancer “is not particularly tragic” because in most cases it is curable.

Michael Pruller, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Vienna, said doctors believed the tumor was discovered early and a complete recovery is expected.

 

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2018 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo