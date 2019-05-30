 Relics of Fatima child saints stolen from Italian church

Relics of Fatima child saints stolen from Italian church

Relics of Fatima child saints stolen from Italian church

In a file photo, a woman venerates a relic of St. Jacinta Marto prior to a vigil Mass Oct. 12, 2017, celebrated in honor of Our Lady of Fatima at St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York City. A similar relic was stolen in Italy on Wednesday. (Credit: Gregory A. Shemitz/CNS.)

The relics of two Fatima child saints have been stolen from a church in Verona while they were traveling on a pilgrimage tour in Italy.

MILAN — The relics of two Fatima child saints have been stolen from a church in Verona while they were traveling on a pilgrimage tour in Italy.

Father Andrea Ronconi said Thursday that small pieces of clothing belonging to the Portuguese shepherd children made saints in 2017 were stolen Wednesday. Police were looking for two suspects.

Ronconi, priest at the Jesus Christ Divine Worker parish, said he was “heartbroken and mortified” by the theft, which also included copies of a crown and rosary of the Fatima Virgin Mary statue.

Francisco and Jacinta Marto, who reported visions of the Virgin Mary more than 100 years ago, were declared saints on May 13, 2017. The Portuguese town of Fatima has become one of the world’s most important Catholic shrines.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo
Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news. Support Us
Close