Spanish town paints it black over medieval feud over stolen religious image

In this photo taken on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, people painted with black grease celebrate during the traditional festivities of the Cascamorras festival in Baza, Spain. During the Cascamorras Festival, and according to an ancient tradition, participants throw black paint over each other for several hours every September 6 in the small town of Baza, in the southern province of Granada. (Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP.)

Of all the sometimes bizarre summer festivals held in Spain, the Cascamorras event is probably the darkest.

Of all the sometimes bizarre summer festivals held in Spain, the Cascamorras event is probably the darkest.

Some 15,000 participants throw black paint over each other for several hours every September in the small town of Baza, in the southern province of Granada.

In this photo taken on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, men painted with black grease celebrate during the traditional festivities of the Cascamorras festival in Baza, Spain. (Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP.)

In this photo taken on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, hand prints are made by people painted with black grease on a wall during the traditional festivities of the Cascamorras festival in Baza, Spain. (Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP.)

The frenzied but good-natured fight is a re-enactment of a 15th-century feud between two villages. The “Cascamorras” represents a thief who attempted to steal a religious image from a local church. He is dressed up like a harlequin.

In this photo taken on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, people painted with black grease celebrate during the traditional festivities of the Cascamorras festival in Baza, Spain. (Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP.)

In this photo taken on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, children painted with black grease take part in the traditional festivities of the Cascamorras festival in Baza, Spain. (Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP.)

People try to stop him, chasing him and throwing black paint as they run through the streets. It’s a colorful event, even in black.

The paint, which is not harmful to people or the environment, is provided by the town council for what is a major tourist attraction.

