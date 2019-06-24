Australians begin ‘ad limina’ visits acknowledging impact of abuse crisis

ROME — The president of the Australian bishops’ conference told his fellow bishops that it is “a time of humiliation” for Catholic Church leaders, but he is convinced that God is still at work.

As church leaders continue to face the reality of the clerical sexual abuse crisis and attempts to cover it up, “we as bishops have to discover anew how small we are and yet how grand is the design into which we have been drawn by the call of God and his commissioning beyond our betrayals,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, conference president.

After a weeklong retreat near Rome, the bishops of Australia began their ad limina visits to the Vatican with Mass June 24 at the tomb of St. Peter and a long meeting with Pope Francis.

The 38-member group included diocesan bishops, auxiliary bishops, the head of the ordinariate for former Anglicans and a diocesan administrator.

Coleridge was the principal celebrant and homilist for the Mass in the grotto of St. Peter’s Basilica marking the formal beginning of the visit.

The ad limina visit is a combination pilgrimage — with Masses at the basilicas of St. Peter, St. Mary Major and St. Paul Outside the Walls — and series of meetings with Francis and with the leaders of many Vatican offices to share experiences, concerns and ideas.

The visits traditionally were required of bishops every five years, but with the increased number of dioceses and bishops around the world that is no longer possible. The last ad limina visit of the Australian bishops took place eight years ago with Pope Benedict XVI.

Francis no longer meets with each bishop individually and no longer delivers a speech to the entire group. Instead, he spends 90 minutes or more with each group, answering their questions and offering advice when asked; the Vatican releases only photographs and a list of the bishops who were present.

His meeting with the Australian bishops reportedly lasted about two hours.

In his homily before meeting the pope, Coleridge told his fellow bishops that “it is a time for humiliation to give birth to humility.” He prayed that St. Peter — “the Galilean fisherman,” who betrayed Jesus, was forgiven and given the mandate to feed his sheep — would “be our companion and guide on the journey.”

Celebrating the feast of the Body and Blood of the Christ June 23 with his fellow bishops in the chapel of the Domus Australia, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney also looked at the impact of the abuse scandal on the bishops and on where they must find Christian hope.

Like the disciples who did not know how to feed the crowds gathered around Jesus in the Gospel, “Today the bishops tell the Lord that feeding this mob is beyond them and suggest he sends them away,” Fisher said.

“Jesus responds by telling them to give it a go, with whatever is left in their tanks. He takes the little they offer and supplies the rest that is needed,” the archbishop said. The result is that there is “enough, more than enough, superabundance: Twelve basketsful of leftover graces, one for each apostle and his successors.”

“It’s precisely when we are at our lowest ebb that the triumph of grace is most evident,” he said, adding that in the Archdiocese of Sydney “the numbers attending our annual Corpus Christi procession through the streets keeps growing, despite pressures to drive the Church into obscurity.”

And, he said, “at the very time that human reasoning counts against any sane man giving his life to this rickety show, my seminary is the fullest it has been since it was rebuilt in the 1990s.”

