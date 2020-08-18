Catholics to deliver prayers during closing night of Democratic convention

CLEVELAND — A Jesuit priest with a widespread presence in various media platforms and the executive director of Network, a Catholic social justice lobbying group, are set to offer prayers during the Democratic National Convention on its final night.

Sister Simone Campbell, a Sister of Social Service, and Father James Martin said they were invited to address the convention in nonpolitical roles to deliver prayers Aug. 20.

Both prerecorded each respective prayer with Campbell offering an invocation and Martin delivering a benediction.

“I feel so honored,” Campbell said. “I have to confess, tears sprung from my eyes (when I was asked).”

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is scheduled to address the convention the same night.

“I have heard the vice president (Biden) say so often that nuns and Jesuits keep him in the church,” Campbell added.

Martin, editor at large at America magazine, said he, too, was honored to be invited to pray at the convention. He will offer one of three benedictions to close the quadrennial event.

“Generally speaking, I don’t like to do too many overtly political things,” he told Catholic News Service, “but it’s hard to turn down an invitation to pray. I figured if the Republicans asked me, I’d do the same thing.”

Martin said he prayed about accepting the invitation and then obtained permission from his Jesuit superiors to go forward.

He said he realized that New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan prayed at both major political conventions in 2012 and deemed that it was acceptable that he offer prayers during the DNC this year.

Dolan, then president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, prayed for the unborn in his closing benediction at the Democratic Convention, “that they may be welcomed and protected.” He uttered a similar phrase in his closing for Republican Convention. The GOP’s platform on abortion is generally viewed as closer to the Catholic Church’s teaching than the Democrats’ platform, which supports legal abortion.

Also scheduled to address the convention is Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, who will deliver the benediction Aug. 18, the second night of the convention.

Budde offered strong criticism of President Donald Trump after he posed for photos while holding a Bible in front of historic St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House June 1. The church was boarded up after having been set on fire during a protest.

She is among a diverse group of faith leaders who will address the convention. Others on the schedule, according to The Associated Press, include Rabbi Lauren Berkun, vice president of the Shalom Hartman Institute or North America; Archbishop Elpidophoros, of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America; Imam Al-Hajj Talib ‘Abdur-Rashid, a Muslim social justice activist in New York; the Rev. Gabriel Salguero, founder of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition; and the Rev. Jerry Young of New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi.

The convention opened Aug. 17 and continues through Aug. 20. Plans called for almost the entire convention to be virtual, a decision made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats originally planned to convene in Milwaukee.