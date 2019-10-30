 Pope calls for dialogue, reconciliation to address problems in Iraq

Pope calls for dialogue, reconciliation to address problems in Iraq

Pope calls for dialogue, reconciliation to address problems in Iraq

Anti-government protesters gather in Tahrir Square during ongoing protests in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Credit: Khalid Mohammed/AP.)

In the wake of deadly protests in Iraq, Pope Francis called on the people and their leaders to take the path of dialogue to find answers to their nation's problems.

ROME — In the wake of deadly protests in Iraq, Pope Francis called on the people and their leaders to take the path of dialogue to find answers to their nation’s problems.

At the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square Oct. 30, the pope said his thoughts were with “beloved Iraq, where protest demonstrations going on this month have caused numerous deaths and injuries.”

Expressing his condolences for victims and his closeness to their families and those who have been wounded, he said, “I invite the authorities to listen to the cry of the people who are asking for a dignified and peaceful life.”

The pope also urged all Iraqis, “with the support of the international community, to pursue the path of dialogue and reconciliation and to seek fair solutions to the country’s challenges and problems.”

“I pray that this martyred people may find peace and stability after years of war and violence, where they have suffered so much.”

Anti-government protests broke out across Iraq in early October with demonstrators demanding government action to create jobs, improve public services and end corruption.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo