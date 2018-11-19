Cardinal: New Jersey will release names of accused priests

NEWARK, New Jersey — New Jersey’s highest-ranking cleric says the Catholic Church will release the names early next year of priests credibly accused of abusing children.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark also announced Monday the Church will establish a fund to compensate victims of clergy abuse in New Jersey, including in cases where the legal statute of limitations has expired.

“This program will provide the resources to compensate those victims of child sexual abuse by clergy and employees of the dioceses in New Jersey whose financial claims are legally barred by New Jersey’s statute of limitations. This will give victims a formal voice and allow them to be heard by an independent panel,” said a statement from the Archdiocese of Newark.

“The cardinal said that the program also will assure that victims who have not received any financial compensation will be paid, regardless of whether their claims meet the time requirements of the statute of limitations. This initiative will expand on the current arrangement through which the Catholic Church in New Jersey already has provided some fifty million dollars in financial settlements to victims of abuse. The vast majority of these claims had been barred by the statute of limitations,” it continued.

New Jersey’s attorney general is conducting an investigation into the clergy abuse scandal.

The investigation comes on the heels of a grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania that concluded more than 1,000 children had been abused over a span of decades by about 300 priests.