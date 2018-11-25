 DePaul offers 2 new scholarships to Chicago, Catholic grads

(Credit: DePaul University Facebook page.)

DePaul University is announcing two new scholarship programs for graduates of Chicago Public Schools and Catholic high schools across the state.

CHICAGO — DePaul University is announcing two new scholarship programs for graduates of Chicago Public Schools and Catholic high schools across the state.

The Chicago Promise Scholarship and the Catholic Heritage Scholarship will each provide $20,000 scholarships to any Chicago Public Schools graduate or a graduate from one of Illinois’ Catholic high schools.

The recipients must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher and be accepted to DePaul as a full-time freshman student.

DePaul has already begun awarding the scholarships for incoming students who plan to start at the university in fall 2019.

The scholarships are renewable annually. The $80,000 value over four years is approximately half of DePaul’s undergraduate tuition.

Additional assistance is available to students with exceptional academic achievement or significant financial need.

