New Mexico prosecutors get documents on 2 former priests

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — New Mexico prosecutors have obtained documents from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe regarding the service records of two former priests.

Agents with the state Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant to get the information.

The archdiocese in a statement identified the former priests as Marvin Archuleta and Sabine Griego. The two are among those on the archdiocese’s list of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

“The archdiocese’s staff has worked cooperatively with the Attorney General’s agents, who have been courteous and professional throughout this process, to provide the requested documents. The archdiocese continues in its commitment to cooperate with and assist law enforcement in the pursuit of justice for all victims of the terrible crime of clergy child sexual abuse,” the statement continued.

“We look forward to continued cooperation with the Attorney General and other law enforcement agencies in these efforts, while ensuring compliance with existing court orders to ensure the privacy of victims and innocent parties is protected,” the archdiocese said.

Prosecutors earlier this year said they wanted church officials to allow them to review personnel records for any material that might be related to past or present allegations of abuse.

In May, Griego was named in a civil lawsuit by seven people who say they are victims of sexual abuse. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Archuleta’s whereabouts is unknown.

Crux staff contributed to this report.