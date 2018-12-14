Bishop thanks people for prayers, ‘kind words’ of support during illness

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania — Bishop Edward C. Malesic of Greensburg has posted a video thank-you to the people of the diocese for their support during his recent illness, which included many cards and messages on social media.

“I want to let you know that following my mild heart attack, I am doing really well,” he said in the message, which was recorded in his office and released Dec. 14. “I want to tell you just how uplifted I felt by your prayers, by your kind words, by your cards and many acts of kindness toward me over the last two weeks.”

He underwent a cardiac catheterization Nov. 30. He had suffered a mild heart attack over Thanksgiving weekend while out of town. He visited an emergency room there and preliminary test results did not lead to an immediate diagnosis, the diocese said, so the catherization was scheduled after his return to Greensburg.

Doctors said the procedure confirmed his cardiac incident was an isolated event. He has been diagnosed with coronary artery disease, but his blockages are not serious and can be improved with medication.

Malesic, 58, returned to his diocesan office Dec. 4 with a lighter work schedule.

“I am praying that this was a one-time event,” he said in his video message. “I am happy to be back here at the diocesan offices and doing the work that the Lord has given me to do. God bless you all.”

The video is posted on the diocesan website at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org and on both the bishop’s and the diocese’s Facebook pages.