Women accuse late Long Island bishop of sex abuse

Two women have accused the late Long Island Bishop John McGann and others of sexual abusing them as girls in the 1960s and 1970s.

NEW YORK — Two women have accused the late Long Island Bishop John McGann and others of sexual abusing them as girls in the 1960s and 1970s.

The allegations were detailed at a press conference Tuesday by the women’s lawyer and Road to Recovery, a nonprofit that aids victims of clergy abuse.

Rockville Centre diocese spokesman Sean Dolan says they “take all allegations seriously.” He says the allegations, which were brought to their attention on Friday, were immediately reported to the Nassau County district attorney’s office.

Newsday reports the group wants McGann to be posthumously defrocked and his name removed from any schools, programs or scholarships.

McGann was bishop of the diocese from 1976 until his mandatory resignation due to age in 1999. He died in 2002 at age 77.

 

