AG urges dioceses to halt reviews, says probe may take years

Members of the ECA (Ending of Clergy Abuse) organization and survivors of clergy sex abuse pose for photographers outside St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia.)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says an investigation into possible sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Michigan may last two years, and she has asked the state's seven dioceses to suspend their own internal review processes until the probe is complete.

LANSING, Michigan — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says an investigation into possible sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Michigan may last two years, and she has asked the state's seven dioceses to suspend their own internal review processes until the probe is complete.

She said Thursday there ultimately could be more than 1,000 victims, and there are hundreds of thousands of pages of documents to review.

Nessel’s predecessor last year opened an investigation after a Pennsylvania grand jury report said more than 1,000 children had been molested there since the 1940s.

The Archdiocese of Detroit says Nessel has not asked it to stop its internal review process, which it says is used to restrict or remove from ministry anyone who has committed sex abuse.

