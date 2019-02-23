 New Hampshire diocese offering grants to help poor residents

The Diocese of Manchester is accepting applications for grant funding from programs that help New Hampshire residents with their basic needs.

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — The Diocese of Manchester is accepting applications for grant funding from programs that help New Hampshire residents with their basic needs.

Applications for the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund are due March 20 for the spring quarter. Any organization regardless of its religious affiliation can apply for the funding, though a group’s missions must be consistent with teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. The aim of the funding is to help residents with purchasing food, shelter and fuel assistance.

The Fund raises money through donations from individuals, businesses, and philanthropic organizations, and it awards around $35,000 each quarter. The fund is operated by a lay board of directors which makes recommendations to the Bishop of Manchester.

