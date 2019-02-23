 Oklahoma City Archdiocese to delay clergy abuse disclosure

Child psychologist and founding member of the Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA) organization, Miguel Hurtado from Spain shows an open letter to the Benedictine order before delivering it, inside the St. Anselm on the Aventine Benedictine complex in Rome on the second day of a summit called by Pope Francis at the Vatican on sex abuse in the Catholic Church, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Pope Francis has issued 21 proposals to stem clergy sex abuse around the world, calling for specific protocols to handle accusations against bishops and for lay experts to be involved in abuse investigations. (Credit: AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis.)

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is delaying its release of names of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is delaying its release of names of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

The archdiocese had previously said the names would be released Feb. 28, but a spokeswoman said Thursday that the law firm that’s reviewing archdiocese records has asked for more time.

Officials now plan to release the names, a report by the McAfee & Taft law firm and other materials by the end of March.

There’s no indication how many priests may be on the list. The archdiocese previously suspended Father James Mickus from the ministry pending a review of an allegation. A lawyer for Mickus says the allegation isn’t credible. A retired priest who once served in Oklahoma was identified last month by the Archdiocese of Kansas City.

