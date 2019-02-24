 Second Catholic school in Lincoln to close this year

LINCOLN, Nebraska — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lincoln has announced that a second Catholic school will close in Lincoln this year.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Sacred Heart Catholic School, which opened in 1928, will close in May because it is too expensive to operate. The school’s approximately 150 students in grades pre-K through 8 will consolidate with other Catholic schools in the area.

The diocese announced in December that St. St. Mary’s Catholic School, which has operated across the street from the state Capitol since the early 1900s, will also close this year.

The closings will not affect St. Mary’s or Sacred Heart parishes.

 

