 Nebraska Catholic dioceses get extension to produce records

Nebraska Catholic dioceses get extension to produce records

Nebraska Catholic dioceses get extension to produce records

St. Ursus Cathedral in Solothurn, Switzerland, is illuminated at night in this 2010 photo. The Swiss bishops' conference and religious superiors have strengthened clergy sex abuse reporting rules. (Credit: Christian Hartmann/Reuters via CNS.)

Roman Catholic parishes, schools and other institutions in Nebraska will have 11 more days to produce records subpoenaed by the state Attorney General's Office in its investigation into possible child sex abuse.

OMAHA, Nebraska — Roman Catholic parishes, schools and other institutions in Nebraska will have 11 more days to produce records subpoenaed by the state Attorney General’s Office in its investigation into possible child sex abuse.

The state’s top prosecutor and representatives for the Catholic dioceses in Omaha and Lincoln met in court Friday — the deadline for church officials to produce the records — and agreed that the dioceses would have until March 12 to produce the records.

The agreement came three days after Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson subpoenaed more than 400 Roman Catholic churches and institutions in the state seeking any records related to child sexual assault or abuse.

In a news release following the hearing, the attorney general’s office said it was apparent that records the dioceses voluntarily provided last fall “were not complete.”

The dioceses also are seeking to quash the subpoenas as they’re written, saying they’re too vague. A hearing on that motion will be held March 12.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2018 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo