Immigration activist takes sanctuary in Denver church

DENVER — An immigration activist who was granted a temporary stay from deportation after seeking sanctuary inside Denver churches for months has once again taken up shelter inside a house of faith.

Lawyers for Jeanette Vizguerra announced Friday that she will be confined to living in the First Unitarian Society of Denver church to avoid being deported to Mexico, The Denver Post reported.

Vizguerra was granted a nearly two-year stay in 2017 after living in the same church for 86 days. The stay expired Friday.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to be here, but I won’t give up,” Vizguerra said. “I don’t know how many months, but I am ready. I will keep fighting. I won’t give up.”

Vizguerra has lived in the United States for more than two decades. She faces separation from her four children and three grandchildren if she is deported.

Her attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, claiming the agency “carried out a yearslong campaign” to deport her without “valid justification” and due process.

“This case challenges an executive agency’s unlawful, arbitrary actions against a woman who has fought for decades for her children, her community and the rights of all Americans, no matter their citizenship status,” attorneys Aaron Elinoff and Danielle C. Jefferis wrote in the lawsuit.

ICE does not comment on pending litigation, agency spokesman Carl Rusnok said in a statement.