National Catholic Planned Giving to hold 20th annual seminar in Arizona

OMAHA, Nebraska — National Catholic Planned Giving in Omaha will hold a special seminar on the ministry of planned giving in the Phoenix Diocese March 27-29, with the theme of “21st Century Mission and Ministry.”

The 20th anniversary seminar guides and teaches Catholic schools, dioceses, parishes, religious communities, seminaries and agencies about planned giving over three days of sessions at the Hilton Hotel in Mesa, Arizona.

Key topics include the theology and ministry of planned giving, communications, estate planning, how to present wills planning seminars, tax smart stewardship, IRA charitable giving, charitable trusts, gift annuities and a host of other topics.

“We are excited to serve and provide the National Catholic Planned Giving seminar again this year. We look forward to hosting Catholic organizations from throughout the United States,” said Richard Garrigan, executive director of National Catholic Planned Giving.

“While colleges, hospitals and universities are well established in these areas and we salute their work,” Garrigan said in a statement, “planned giving is just as applicable and important to parishes, Catholic schools, high schools, arch/dioceses, religious communities and all Catholic institutions. It is a key part of our future and that is why we are hosting this important seminar.”

Pastors, presidents, newly ordained priests, business managers, development and advancement directors, school principals, planned giving directors, alumni directors, diocesan finance leaders, vicars general, provincials, rectors, alumni/alumnae directors, religious community leadership teams are encouraged to attend.

Garrigan said lay leaders also are encouraged to register, as are members of parish and finance councils and of endowment, foundation, stewardship and alumni boards.