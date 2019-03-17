 Renovation of Boston Catholics' cathedral near completion

A nearly two-year, $26 million renovation of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston's mother church is nearing completion, just in time for Holy Week.

The Boston Globe reports that the main sanctuary at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the city’s South End is expected to reopen next month and the first Mass in the renovated space is scheduled for April 14, Palm Sunday.

The main worship space has been off limits to the public since May 2017. Two chapels at the cathedral have been hosting services during the work.

The renovations include cleaned and better lit stained-glass windows, a stone floor to replace the old wood floor, restored oak pews, and new wiring, sprinkler and sound systems.

The work was funded through donations. The cathedral was dedicated in 1875.

