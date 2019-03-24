 Milwaukee Archdiocese renames headquarters complex

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee, WI. (Credit: Facebook home page.)

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is renaming its headquarters complex after deciding earlier this week to remove the names of two former archbishops from its buildings as part of the Catholic Church's response to clergy sexual abuse of minors.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the headquarters will be called the Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center.

The Archdiocese had announced Tuesday it was removing the names of former archbishops William Cousins from its headquarters complex and Rembert Weakland from the pastoral center at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist downtown.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki says the Church is looking to restore trust, which he calls “a long process.”

The move has been sought by abuse victims for years and follows similar moves by church officials around the country.

 

