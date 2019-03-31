Program aims to help Christian men kick porn habit, ‘live a better life’

PHILADELPHIA — A new program called STRIVE aims to help “any Christian man who wants to break free from porn,” said its founder, Matt Fradd.

“Pornography use has reached epidemic proportions,” he said. “Too many lives, marriages and families have been broken apart because of this issue. We knew we had to create a resource that was practical, approachable, and met men right where they were with a step-by-step plan to break free. Too much is at stake.”

Fradd made the comments in a Q-and-A provided to Catholic News Service. His program is a 21-day detox from pornography that promotes “accountability, encouragement and brotherhood” among participants. It provides a step-by-step plan, using videos, daily challenges and live interaction with Fradd and others throughout the series.

The program is run online, with the first 21-day series launching March 27. It will be run a handful of times this year. Men can register at strive21.com. The cost is $49.

There are options for church, organizational and diocesan leaders to sign up to do the program with a group.

Fradd, whose book “The Porn Myth” was a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon, is partnering with the production company Cardinal Studios to release the STRIVE series. Cardinal Studios, which is behind a number of other online courses, also is involved in a program called RISE, an online ministry to men created by Chris Stefanick and Bill Donaghy.

“Too many lives, marriages and families have been torn apart by pornography,” said Fradd, a Catholic, who is a well-known speaker on the detrimental effects of pornography. “The No. 1 question I get is, ‘Yes, I get it’s bad, but how do I quit? What exactly do I need to do?’ This is precisely what STRIVE addresses. It meets these men where they are.”

He cited statistics showing that more than 28,000 people watch porn “every second.” Pornography’s effects on families “is leaving everlasting damage, resulting in broken marriages and a lack of interest in child-rearing and family life,” he said.

There are numerous sociological, neurological and psychological studies that show the effects of pornography on the various spheres of life, he said.

“Porn seriously affects our brains. Of course, if you mess with the brain, other things are going to result, Fradd explained. “And so we’re seeing an increase in those who struggle with depression and anxiety, and even physiological effects like erectile dysfunction.”

STRIVE’s goal is to help men break free from porn and bring them into community not just for the 21 days, but in local or video small groups” at the end of three weeks, said Fradd. “Accountability is key and we’re providing the platform to make that a reality. We know that with this unique blend of inspiration, technology and brotherhood, STRIVE can change countless lives.”

There are exercises, downloadable worksheets and challenges men are encouraged to complete in the 21 days. These range from examining one’s emotional state and triggers to building a sobriety plan and getting accountability in place.

“Also important is learning how to examine what media we’re consuming, and how to curate things that are true, good and beautiful in our lives,” Fradd added.