Priest cleared of allegation of sexual misconduct reinstated

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Chicago Archbishop, attends a press conference on a Vatican summit on preventing clergy sex abuse, at the Vatican, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Credit: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia.)

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has reinstated a priest to his duties after allegations of misconduct involving a minor proved to be unfounded.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has reinstated a priest to his duties after allegations of misconduct involving a minor proved to be unfounded.

The archdiocese in August removed Father Gary Graf as pastor of San Jose Luis Sanchez del Rio Parish after he was accused by a minor of inappropriate behavior. The teenager alleged he received a telephone call from the church secretary saying Graf was attracted to him. He also said Graf would rub his shoulders and once offered him a free car.

Graf in January was found not guilty of sexual misconduct by a Cook County judge. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also found the allegations “unfounded.”

In a letter San José Luis Sánchez del Río parishioners Saturday, Cardinal Blase Cupich said the archdiocese also investigated the allegations and cleared him.

