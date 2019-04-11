West Virginia college to drop Jesuit affiliation, change name

WHEELING, W.Va. — A private West Virginia university in financial crisis says it is ending its affiliation with the Jesuit order while maintaining its Roman Catholic identity.

Wheeling Jesuit University said in a statement the move will occur at the end of the academic year.

The statement says the university will undergo a yet-to-be-determined name change and will continue to offer Catholic Mass, while the Jesuit order will continue campus ministry and retreat programs.

““The decision in no way impacts the academic credentials of past, present or future students, or changes its distinctive Roman Catholic identity,” a university statement said.

Father Robert Hussey of the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus says the Jesuits understand a reorganization is necessary and wish the university success in the future.

The university previously announced more than half its academic programs will be cut next year. Wheeling Jesuit President Michael Mihalyo Jr. says financial sustainability and refocusing academic programs that in part reflect student and workforce demands “is the best path forward.”

A statement released by the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus explained its reasons for the move.

“We are grateful that we will be able to maintain a Jesuit presence and influence and continue our rich Catholic tradition,” he said.

Crux staff also contributed to this report.