Police fatally shoots man at Catholic church during Palm Sunday Mass

RUSHVILLE, Nebraska — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man just inside the doors of a church during Palm Sunday services in northwest Nebraska.

No other injuries were reported Sunday morning at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rushville. The city of around 870 people sits 344 miles west-northwest of Omaha.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the man was suspected of an assault at another Rushville address and was spotted at the church. He’s been identified as 32-year-old Clarence Leading Fighter.

“Dear friends, everyone who was at Mass is physically safe. Pray for all who were involved in the incident as well as those of us who were gathered for Mass. Such a terrible experience,” the parish posted on its Facebook page.

It’s unclear why he went to the church. Father Joseph K. Joseph told the Omaha World-Herald that Leading Fighter wasn’t a parish member.

The patrol says it appears the deputy shot Leading Fighter to protect himself and the parishioners. The patrol hasn’t said whether the man was armed.

Crux staff contributed to this report.