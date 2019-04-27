 Catholic group sues over Michigan policy on adoption

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A Roman Catholic social services agency that declines to place children with same-sex couples has filed a lawsuit to stop Michigan from penalizing the group if it sticks to its policy on foster care and adoption.

Catholic Charities West Michigan in Grand Rapids filed the lawsuit Thursday. The group says Michigan law allows it to practice its religion by turning down same-sex couples. But the group says services will be threatened by a recent change at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The department can terminate contracts with faith-based groups if they discriminate against LGBTQ individuals. Catholic Charities says the department has “blindly followed” the instructions of Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The department declined to comment on Friday. St. Vincent Catholic Charities has filed a similar lawsuit.

