Trump says violence against people of all faiths must end

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump says people of faith around the world have faced terrible hardship of late.

Trump says violence and terrorism against people of all faiths must end, and that “all civilized nations must join together in this effort.”

Trump spoke Wednesday to faith leaders at a White House dinner in honor of the National Day of Prayer, an event that takes place Thursday.

“All of us in this room send our love and prayers to the Jewish Americans wounded at the Chabad of Poway shooting in California,” Trump said. “And our hearts break for the life of Laurie Gilbert-Kaye who was so wickedly taken from us.”

“We mourn for the Christians murdered in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and grieve for the Muslims murdered at their mosques in New Zealand,” he added. “Here at home, we also remember the three historically black churches burned recently in Louisiana and the horrific shooting last year at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

Crux staff contributed to this report.