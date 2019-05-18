 Archdiocese: Abuse claim against dead priest deemed credible

Malta's Archbishop Charles Scicluna arrives for a press conference to present the new sex abuse law, at the Vatican's press room, Rome, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Pope Francis issued a groundbreaking law Thursday requiring all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-up by their superiors to church authorities, in an important new effort to hold the Catholic hierarchy accountable for failing to protect their flocks. (Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini.)

The Archdiocese of Detroit says an allegation that a priest who died in 1984 sexually abused a child has been found to be credible.

DETROIT — The Archdiocese of Detroit says an allegation that a priest who died in 1984 sexually abused a child has been found to be credible.

The archdiocese said in a news release Friday that the complaint against Father Jan Tyminski was brought forward to the Archdiocesan Review Board, considered and deemed to be credible.

The archdiocese didn’t say where or when the abuse occurred. It says Tyminski was ordained in Poland in 1935 and began ministering in the Archdiocese of Detroit in 1951. He served in five Detroit parishes: St. Andrew, Resurrection, Sts. Peter & Paul (Westside), St. Cunegunda and Immaculate Conception. He retired in 1976.

Roman Catholic dioceses across Michigan have turned over documents in a state investigation of sexual abuse by priests.

