Buffalo bishop, amid sex abuse scandal, sets listening tour

Bishop Richard J. Malone of Buffalo, N.Y., is seen at the headquarters of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington Jan. 17. (Credit: Tyler Orsburn/CNS.)

Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone says he'll hold a series of listening sessions as the Roman Catholic Diocese continues to respond to criticism of its handling of complaints of sexual abuse by clergy.

BUFFALO, New York — Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone says he'll hold a series of listening sessions as the Roman Catholic Diocese continues to respond to criticism of its handling of complaints of sexual abuse by clergy.

The diocese says Malone will meet privately with parishioners during two-hour sessions, with no reporters allowed. The church says participants can choose to speak to the media after the sessions are over.

The diocese says Malone will discuss parishioners’ concerns and seek recommendations for future initiatives and ways to address the effects of the clergy sexual abuse crisis.

There are seven two-hour sessions planned, all but one of them on a Saturday. The first was scheduled for June 8 at St. Gregory the Great Parish Ministry Center in Williamsville.

