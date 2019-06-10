 NY church agrees to move Fulton Sheen's remains to Illinois

NY church agrees to move Fulton Sheen’s remains to Illinois

NY church agrees to move Fulton Sheen’s remains to Illinois

In this Dec. 11, 2011 file photo, Peoria Bishop Daniel Jenky, center, gives a sermon next to a painting of Archbishop Fulton John Sheen and the sealed box of documentation for the alleged miracle performed by Sheen, during a Mass at Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, Ill. (Credit: Eve Edelheit/Journal Star via AP.)

The Catholic Archdiocese of New York said Sunday it'll cooperate in transferring Archbishop Fulton Sheen's remains from Manhattan to Peoria, Illinois, after a court ruled Sheen's niece could bury him there.

NEW YORK — Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen is going home.

The Catholic Archdiocese of New York said Sunday it’ll cooperate in transferring Sheen’s remains from Manhattan to Peoria, Illinois, after a court ruled Sheen’s niece could bury him there.

Sheen, known for his revolutionary radio and TV preaching, has been interred under St. Patrick’s Cathedral’s altar since his 1979 death.

Sheen’s niece, Joan Cunningham, argued that burying him in Peoria, where he was ordained 100 years ago, would improve his chances at sainthood.

The archdiocese countered that a will Sheen signed five days before his death included his desire to be buried in New York. The archdiocese said it had a “solemn obligation” to comply.

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria said that Bishop Daniel Jenky was “grateful” the archdiocese has now agreed to move Sheen’s remains.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo
Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news. Support Us
Close