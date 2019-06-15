 Ex-Phoenix priest who fled child molestation charges returns to AZ

In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, an advocate and survivor of sexual abuse looks at the photos of Catholic priests accused of sexual misconduct by victims during a news conference in Orange, Calif. (Credit: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong.)

A former Catholic priest who fled from Arizona to Italy in 2003 after being indicted on child molestation charges has been returned to the state.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that 70-year-old Joseph John Henn appeared before a judge on Friday after Italian authorities handed him over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Henn was indicted in 2003 on multiple counts of child molestation, attempted child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor and attempted sexual contact with a minor.

He allegedly abused at least three boys in the late 1970s and early 1980s while he served as a priest in the Salvatorian Order of the Catholic Church in Phoenix.

Henn fled to Rome and was placed under house arrest but fled again. He was arrested again in May in Rome.

