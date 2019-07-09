 Oklahoma City Archdiocese again delays clergy abuse report

Oklahoma City Archdiocese again delays clergy abuse report

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City now says there's no timetable for the release of a report that's been repeatedly delayed in naming priests facing accusations of sexual misconduct with minors.

Archdiocese spokeswoman Diane Clay says the church “miscalculated on how long it would take” to review the files of past and current priests.

The archdiocese has hired the Oklahoma-based law firm of McAfee and Taft to produce the report, including an analysis scrutinizing how the archdiocese responded to past allegations of abuse.

Archbishop Paul Coakley said in August that a review of files dating to 1960 would result in a report released in November. That deadline was postponed to February and then to March.

Clay said Monday that officials have not set a new date for the report’s release.

