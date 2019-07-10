 Catholic school to help fired teacher find new job

Catholic school to help fired teacher find new job

In this June 13, 2017 file photo, Bishop Charles Thompson speaks after he is introduced as the new archbishop of Indianapolis in Indianapolis. (Credit: Michael Conroy/AP.)

An attorney says a Catholic high school teacher fired for being in a same-sex marriage has reached a settlement in which the Indianapolis school will help the teacher with future employment options.

INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney says a Catholic high school teacher fired for being in a same-sex marriage has reached a settlement in which the Indianapolis school will help the teacher with future employment options.

Attorney Kathleen DeLaney announced the settlement with Cathedral High School in a news release Tuesday. In it, the teacher thanks Cathedral for the opportunities and experiences that he has had teaching there and does not wish the school any harm. Cathedral thanks the teacher for the years of service, contributions, and achievements.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether a monetary settlement was included.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson forced Cathedral to fire the teacher last month days after Brebeuf Jesuit High School defied a similar order. Neither teacher has been identified.

