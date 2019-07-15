Rhode Island priest faces drunken driving charge after injuring pedestrian

WARWICK, Rhode Island — A Catholic priest is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he struck and injured a pedestrian.

Police say 38-year-old Father Jacek Ploch struck the pedestrian crossing a Warwick street at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police called an “apparent extremity injury.”

Police say Ploch’s blood-alcohol content was greater than .15 percent.

Ploch is pastor at Our Lady of Czenstochowa and St. Vincent de Paul parishes in Coventry.

The Diocese of Providence in a statement said Ploch is “subject to the consequences of civil law, and potentially to canonical sanctions” and it will respond as details become available.

“While Father Ploch has served this diocese and his parishes well, spiritual leaders must always strive to set a good example for others,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go first of all to the victim of the accident on Airport Road. We pray for a full and speedy recovery,” the diocese said.

Ploch was released and will be summoned to court. Email and phone messages were left with Ploch. It was unclear if he has a lawyer.

