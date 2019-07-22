 Ex-judge investigates abuse allegations against late bishop

A Roman Catholic diocese in Massachusetts has brought in a retired judge to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against a former bishop.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — A Roman Catholic diocese in Massachusetts has brought in a retired judge to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against a former bishop.

The Diocese of Springfield announced Monday that retired Superior Court Judge Peter Velis will investigate allegations of misconduct against the late Bishop Christopher Weldon.

A man came forward last month to tell current Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski he had been sexually abused by former Bishop Christopher Weldon in the early 1960s. Weldon was bishop from 1950 until 1977. He died in 1982.

The diocese said the decision to bring in Velis came after it was determined that recently publicized Vatican procedures for handling allegations of misconduct against bishops would likely not apply to deceased bishops.

Civil authorities as well as church officials have been informed of the allegations.

