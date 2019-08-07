 Wisconsin Democrats look to end lawsuit limits, force clergy reports

Democratic lawmakers are introducing bills that would eliminate the statute of limitations on child sexual assault lawsuits and force clergy members to report allegations of child sexual assault they learn about during confidential conversations.

MADISON, Wisconsin — Democratic lawmakers are introducing bills that would eliminate the statute of limitations on child sexual assault lawsuits and force clergy members to report allegations of child sexual assault they learn about during confidential conversations.

Under current Wisconsin law, children who are sexually assaulted have until age 35 to file a civil action. Sen. Lena Taylor and Reps. Melissa Sargent and Chris Taylor’s bill would remove the deadline.

Current law allows clergy members who learn about allegations of child sexual assault during confidential conversations to keep them secret. The Democrats’ second bill would eliminate that exception.

Aides for Republican legislative leaders didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the measures’ prospects. It would appear they have little chance since the GOP controls the legislature.

