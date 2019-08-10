Doors of church in west Michigan spray-painted with Satanic graffiti

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Officials in west Michigan are working to determine who is responsible for graffiti found spray-painted on doors of a Catholic church.

A statement released by Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Grand Rapids says symbols including two pentagrams surrounded by circles were found Thursday along with the numbers “666” and what appears to be an attempted upside-down cross.

The church says it’s working with police and reaching out to possible witnesses.

Father Robert Sirico wants the person or people responsible to come forward and “allow me to have a conversation with them about this incident.” He says “we offer our forgiveness.”

The pastor also pledged “our prayers for whoever did this and for their reconciliation to God. ”

“Sacred Heart of Jesus has been a vital presence in this neighborhood since 1904, serving this community through aid to the poor, education and the administration of the sacraments,” Sirico said.

No damage was found inside the church. The graffiti was covered with paper after it was discovered. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police.

Crux staff contributed to this report.

