 Demolition begins at historic church in St. Paul

Demolition begins at historic church in St. Paul

Demolition begins at historic church in St. Paul

Demolition of the former St. Andrew's Church in Como Park began Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. (Credit: David Joles/Star Tribune via AP.)

An excavator began demolishing the former St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in the Como Park neighborhood about noon Tuesday.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Demolition has begun at a historic church in St. Paul.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports an excavator began demolishing the former St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in the Como Park neighborhood about noon Tuesday.

Tom Koppy, 80, who was baptized at St. Andrew’s, told the newspaper that the demolition saddened him, “but the time to protest was when the archdiocese decided to sell the church” to the school in 2011.

“I hate to see it come down,” he said. “But, being practical, I can’t see how the school would be able to maintain it.”

Neighbors and preservationists had fought the demolition. But those who wanted to save the 92-year-old church were unable to provide a $1.9 million bond to the Twin Cities German Immersion School, or have it waived. The school owns the church and is razing it to build a new addition.

School officials say it could take the rest of the week to finish demolition.

“It’s sad to see something, such a pretty building have to make some space for the next thing, but we have to be doing the best we can for our kids and our students to give them the spaces they need to learn in,” Ted Anderson, the school’s executive director, told MPR radio as he stood on the sidewalk in front of the church steps.

Retired priest Father John Forliti grew up in the neighborhood and celebrated his first Mass at St. Andrew’s in 1962.

He told the Minneapolis Star Tribune the church was “part of my family’s soul.”

“The time to heal has begun,” Forliti said. “Our neighborhood is too precious to do anything other than heal.”

Crux staff contributed to this report.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo
Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news. Support Us
Close