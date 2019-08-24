Catholic school gets new slogan after racist videos, threat

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — A private Catholic high school is South Carolina has unveiled a new slogan after a student was accused of making racist videos and threatening his school.

The State newspaper reports the new motto for Cardinal Newman was proposed by a group of seniors and revealed Thursday to say, “We learn. We love. We Grow. We Stand As One.”

Principal Robert Loia says in a statement that the school of about 500 students held an assembly on the first day of school on the threats and racist videos made by a white 16-year-old.

”I can’t imagine a more fitting statement to lead us forward,” she said.

The teen was arrested in July and charged as a juvenile with making student threats. He has since been expelled. Loia says additional counselors were introduced to the school during the assembly in response.

Crux staff contributed to this report.

