Massachusetts Catholic leaders call for climate change action

BOSTON — The leaders of the four Catholic dioceses in Massachusetts are calling on the faithful to address climate change.

In a pastoral letter released Monday, the bishops wrote that “we must act now within our faith institutions and throughout the state to take substantial, meaningful steps to protect our environment and provide relief from the impact of toxic pollution and climate change” to protect public health and safety.

The letter was signed Boston Archbishop Cardinal Sean O’Malley; Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski; Worcester Bishop Robert McManus; and Fall River Bishop Edgar da Cunha.

“In our home state of Massachusetts, we are blessed with inspiring natural beauty from the seashore on the east coast to the majestic mountain vistas in the west – with rolling hills, vibrant communities and rich farmlands throughout the state,” the message reads.

“We, the four Roman Catholic Bishops of Massachusetts, call on all Catholics and others of faith in Massachusetts to reflect on this natural beauty – this gift from God. To protect and sustain this gift we must act now within our faith institutions and throughout the state to take substantial, meaningful steps to protect our environment and provide relief from the impact of toxic pollution and climate change to protect the health and safety of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable in our society.”

The leaders in their letter cited several recent scientific studies that “detail the urgency of this crisis,” including climate change’s effects on weather and global food supplies.

The bishops asked everyone to “take better care of our common home.”

“Change is hard and at the outset can seem intimidating. Every person’s actions will depend on their life circumstance and their commitment to protect our natural resources. We must each find tangible and substantive actions that are within our grasp,” the statement says.

