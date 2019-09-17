Catholic college in West Virginia to reinstate academic, athletic programs

WHEELING, W.Va. — A Catholic West Virginia university will reinstate several academic and athletic programs that were dropped amid a financial crisis.

Wheeling University says in a statement that starting in January, it will resume offering majors in biology, engineering science and English. It also will offer new online programs in criminal justice and psychology.

In 2020, the school will reinstate men’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s swimming. Wheeling University athletic teams compete in the Division II Mountain East Conference.

Wheeling University cut more than half its academic programs this fall, and President Michael Mihalyo and Senior Vice President Joseph Petrella were placed on paid administrative leave.

The school changed its name from Wheeling Jesuit University and ended its affiliation with the Jesuit order while maintaining its Roman Catholic identity.