Vatican suspends archbishop’s order against Indiana school

INDIANAPOLIS — A Jesuit-run high school that refused to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage will be allowed to resume all-school Masses while it appeals its status as a Catholic school.

The leader of Brabeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis announced Monday that the Vatican had temporarily suspended Archbishop Charles Thompson’s decree withdrawing Brebeuf’s Catholic recognition.

Brebeuf President Father Bill Verbryke says the suspension will allow it to hold Masses while the school’s appeal is considered.

“I want to stress that this process is ongoing in an environment of not only deep love for our Church, but also, despite our differences on this matter, deep respect for the Archbishop. Ultimately, our desire is to remain in full communion with the Catholic Church, without restrictions on our celebration of the Eucharist, and that our identity as a Catholic school be fully recognized and supported by the Archdiocese, as had been the case for our first 57 years,” the priest said.

The archdiocese says the temporary suspension is common practice and does not affect the outcome of the appeal.

Thompson withdrew Brebeuf’s recognition in June after it wouldn’t fire teacher Layton Payne-Elliott. His husband, meanwhile, lost his teaching job at Cathedral High School when that school followed Thompson’s directive. Joshua Payne-Elliott is suing the archdiocese.

Crux staff contributed to this report.

