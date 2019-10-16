Vatican congregation says claim against Texas bishop ‘manifestly unfounded’

HOUSTON — A Vatican congregation said an allegation of abuse made against Auxiliary Bishop George A. Sheltz of Galveston-Houston “is manifestly unfounded” and he has returned to public ministry.

In an Oct. 10 statement, the Texas archdiocese said it had received the allegation against the bishop, who also is chancellor, in June and referred it to the Vatican Congregation for Bishops, “who in turn referred it to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which has competency in these matters.”

“The CDF has determined that the allegation against Bishop Sheltz is manifestly unfounded,” the statement said. “The Congregation for Bishops has notified us and this brings the matter to a close and Bishop Sheltz is restored to full public ministry.”

It added, “We are very grateful Bishop Sheltz is resuming his normal ministry activities effective immediately.”

Ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Sheltz was named an auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

Since 2010, Sheltz, 73, has served as vicar general, chancellor and moderator of the curia for the archdiocese, overseeing the administrative operations of the largest Catholic diocese in Texas and the fifth largest in the United States.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.