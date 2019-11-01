 Teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur at Catholic school

Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Credit: Google Maps.)

A Catholic high school in Jefferson City is disciplining a teacher and coach after students reported that he used a racial slur during a class last week.

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri — A Catholic high school in Jefferson City is disciplining a teacher and coach after students reported that he used a racial slur during a class last week.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Helias Catholic High School’s president, Father Stephen Jones, declined to release details about the discipline, saying the school can’t talk about personnel issues. He says the incident is under investigation.

Jones says that “racially charged language is never viewed as being appropriate certainly in educational context at all, much less in educational context within a Catholic school.” The school follows the Diocese of Jefferson City’s school policy, which states that personnel “shall not teach, advocate, encourage or counsel beliefs or practices contrary to the Catholic faith.”

