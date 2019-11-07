 WV judge tosses church abuse case, wants high court's take

WV judge tosses church abuse case, wants high court’s take

WV judge tosses church abuse case, wants high court’s take

(Credit: Pixabay.)

A West Virginia judge is looking to the state Supreme Court for guidance after dismissing a case that alleges a Catholic diocese and its former bishop knowingly employed pedophiles.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia judge is looking to the state Supreme Court for guidance after dismissing a case that alleges a Catholic diocese and its former bishop knowingly employed pedophiles.

Wood County Circuit Court Judge J.D. Beane on Wednesday tossed the suit against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston until the state Supreme Court decides whether the case violates rules about the separation of church and state.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed the case in March under the state’s consumer protection act, a move several attorneys said was unprecedented. Morrisey says the diocese covered up arguably criminal behavior and employed admitted sexual abusers without adequate background checks.

A spokesman for the diocese says it’s confident the state Supreme Court will decide in its favor.

Crux is dedicated to smart, wired and independent reporting on the Vatican and worldwide Catholic Church. That kind of reporting doesn’t come cheap, and we need your support. You can help Crux by giving a small amount monthly, or with a onetime gift. Please remember, Crux is a for-profit organization, so contributions are not tax-deductible.

Related Posts

Latest Stories

Most Read

Crux needs your monthly support

to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

Support Crux

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Currents News The Tablet DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top

© 2019 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo