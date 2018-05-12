 Caritas migrant shelter in Tijuana under police protection after attacks

Caritas migrant shelter in Tijuana under police protection after attacks

Caritas migrant shelter in Tijuana under police protection after attacks

People hug at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, in this 2016 file photo. (Credit: CNS photo/David Maung, EPA.)

A Catholic-run shelter for migrants in the border city of Tijuana has been put under police protection after a robbery and arson attack on consecutive days.

MEXICO CITY — A Catholic-run shelter for migrants in the border city of Tijuana has been put under police protection after a robbery and arson attack on consecutive days.

At least six armed individuals entered the shelter in the early morning hours of May 6 and stole some of the migrants’ meager possessions, including cash, cellphones and ID cards. On May 7, also in the small hours, the door to the room where migrants were sleeping was blocked with a mattress and set on fire, said Veronica Zambrano, a spokeswoman for Caritas Tijuana, the archdiocesan charitable agency.

Zambrano said staff suspect local individuals, who had previously used the shelter property for illegal activities, were responsible for the attacks. No arrests had been made by May 11.

The attack on the Caritas shelter came after several hundred members of a caravan of Central American migrants, who caught the disapproving attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Tijuana after traveling the length of Mexico.

Many of the migrants participating in the caravan did not travel all the way to Tijuana; some applied for asylum in Mexico or hoped to have their immigration status regularized.

Caritas Tijuana provided blankets to migrants waiting in cold conditions to cross the U.S. border and claim asylum, but also facilitated the placement of migrants in shelters — including the facility that was attacked.

Some transgender migrants participating in the caravan were staying in the Caritas shelter, but left after the burglary, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Related Posts

Important Note from John L. Allen Jr.:

Crux needs your monthly support to keep delivering the best in smart, wired and independent Catholic news.

I want to support Crux!

Support

Latest Stories

Most Read

Latest Stories

Related Posts

Quick Links

Knights of Columbus DeSales Media Group in the Diocese of Brooklyn Angelus News The Catholic Channel on Sirius XM Catholic Standard Catholic TV

About Crux

We’re a news site dedicated to offering the very best in smart, wired and independent coverage of the Vatican and the Catholic Church.

Connect with us

Latest

Top
© 2017 Crux Catholic Media Inc. LBC-Round-Logo