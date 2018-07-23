Toronto archbishop calls for prayers after mass shooting

TORONTO, Canada – Churches in the Archdiocese of Toronto will offer a special prayer for the victims of a mass shooting Sunday night that left two dead and a dozen injured in the city’s Greektown neighborhood.

“Please join me in praying for all those injured and killed in the wake of the Sunday evening Danforth shooting,” said Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archbishop of Toronto, in a statement released on Twitter.

“I will be asking all Archdiocese of Toronto churches to offer a special prayer intention for victims of violence in our community. Let us unite in our comfort and care for those who are hurting today,” wrote Collins.

On July 22, shortly after 10 p.m., a man armed with a handgun entered several restaurants on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, opening fire at several groups of people. Police have not released his identity or uncovered a motive. Terrorism is being investigated as a possibility.

The people killed in the shooting have been identified as a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman. The shooter was also found dead, but it was unclear if he was shot by police or if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

John Tory, the mayor of Toronto, said that he was “outraged” by the attack and thanked the first responders who arrived at the scene to help the injured.

“This is a tragedy and on behalf of all Toronto residents, we are extending our prayers to all the innocent people attacked tonight, their families and their friends,” Tory wrote on Twitter.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that he would be keeping the city in his thoughts in the aftermath of the shooting, and that Canadians would be standing by the city.

“The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave – and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time,” said Trudeau.